Thursday is National Pizza Day

Thursday is an excellent day to celebrate your love of pizza. It's National Pizza Day!

The history of the beloved cheesy food dates back 1,000 years, when the word originated. The food itself derives from flatbread of the 18th century. It evolved into what we know and love today after tomatoes were added.

Kick back with a slice (or a few slices), and celebrate the yummy holiday with the fun facts in the video above.
