Kale gelato is the hottest new dessert trend

If you are looking for a tasty way to detox this summer, give kale sorbet a try!Amorino Gelato Shop is featuring the seasonable flavor at its shop in the River Oaks District.The blend of kale, pineapple, and cucumber puree can be served in a cup or cone, just like regular sorbet.This one is topped with a mango macaron and a miniature cone.If you're a fan of the green juice, this is a pretty delicious way to get that flavor you love.