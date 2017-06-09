DESSERTS

Kale gelato is the hottest new dessert trend

EMBED </>More Videos

Over at Amorino Gelato Shop, you can try this hot and trendy flavor.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
If you are looking for a tasty way to detox this summer, give kale sorbet a try!

Amorino Gelato Shop is featuring the seasonable flavor at its shop in the River Oaks District.

The blend of kale, pineapple, and cucumber puree can be served in a cup or cone, just like regular sorbet.

This one is topped with a mango macaron and a miniature cone.

If you're a fan of the green juice, this is a pretty delicious way to get that flavor you love.

RELATED STORIES: DESSERTS

Creamistry mixes ice cream and science with delicious results
EMBED More News Videos

This dessert shop in Houston and Katy is cool--literally.

Eat it, haters: Troll cake lets you clap back
EMBED More News Videos

It can feel good to make your haters eat their words, and a Brooklyn woman is making that revenge even sweeter.

Three Brothers Bakery awarded for nation's best key lime pie
EMBED More News Videos

Three Brothers Bakery just took home a very sweet honor in Orlando.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
fooddessertshealth foodhealthtrendHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DESSERTS
National Doughnut Day: Where to get free doughnuts
How to eat pudding in space
World's first Nutella Café to open in Chicago
Sweet! Hershey's chocolate to have less calories
Take a bite out of this holiday peppermint bark
More desserts
FOOD & DRINK
Unique event combines running and wine
Pineapple refreshers
Golden State Warriors win means everyone in America gets a free taco Tuesday
Jelly Donut Oreos hit shelves this weekend
Fresno State Sweet Corn goes on sale today!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Clovis Police looking for at risk adult
Tranquillity High School students remember classmate who died before graduation
Ananya Vinay, Scripps National Spelling Bee Champ, returns home to cheering crowds
14 students tested for HIV, hepatitis after being stuck with needle, officials say
6 legal questions arising from James Comey's testimony
Fresno Police catch suspect who they say broke into code enforcement vehicles
Visalia Police arrest driver of pickup truck they say was involved in hit-and-run
Show More
Surveillance video shows man robbing Cricket Wireless store in Madera
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in minor crash on Highway 180
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigating dead body found in vineyard
Birth control recalled, error could cause unplanned pregnancy
Atwater home owner asking for help after Drunk driver crashes into garage
More News
Top Video
Action Newsroom Live: 06/08/17
Tranquillity High School students remember classmate who died before graduation
Ananya Vinay, Scripps National Spelling Bee Champ, returns home to cheering crowds
Fresno Police catch suspect who they say broke into code enforcement vehicles
More Video