Little Debbie asks for your help to get even "Littler"

James W Jakobs
It's a tweet full of sweets, but one won't make it much longer.


Little Debbie needs your help in eliminating one of their signature offerings.

In a tweet with the quote, "Which One? One gotta go forever", followed by pictures of:

- Christmas tree cakes

- Nutty buddy

- Oatmeal creme pies

- Honeybuns

One Twitter user suggested, "The one that gets stale the fastest goes." and Little Debbie replied, "That is clever."

According to their website, "the top-selling Little Debbie varieties are Oatmeal Creme Pies, Swiss Cake Rolls and Nutty Bars Wafer Bars. McKee Foods sells over 200 million cartons of these 3 products every year."
