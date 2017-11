Little Debbie asks for your help to get even "Littler"

It's a tweet full of sweets, but one won't make it much longer.Little Debbie needs your help in eliminating one of their signature offerings.In a tweet with the quote, "Which One? One gotta go forever", followed by pictures of:- Christmas tree cakes- Nutty buddy- Oatmeal creme pies- HoneybunsOne Twitter user suggested, "The one that gets stale the fastest goes." and Little Debbie replied, "That is clever."According to their website , "the top-selling Little Debbie varieties are Oatmeal Creme Pies, Swiss Cake Rolls and Nutty Bars Wafer Bars. McKee Foods sells over 200 million cartons of these 3 products every year."