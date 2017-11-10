Little Debbie asks for your help to get even "Littler"

Which one? pic.twitter.com/L0JNW7SAVL— Little Debbie (@LittleDebbie) November 8, 2017
Little Debbie needs your help in eliminating one of their signature offerings.
In a tweet with the quote, "Which One? One gotta go forever", followed by pictures of:
- Christmas tree cakes
- Nutty buddy
- Oatmeal creme pies
- Honeybuns
One Twitter user suggested, "The one that gets stale the fastest goes." and Little Debbie replied, "That is clever."
According to their website, "the top-selling Little Debbie varieties are Oatmeal Creme Pies, Swiss Cake Rolls and Nutty Bars Wafer Bars. McKee Foods sells over 200 million cartons of these 3 products every year."