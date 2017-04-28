Loaded Cowboy Fries

1 package sweet potato fries

1 rotisserie chicken, shredded

1 small can red enchilada sauce or salsa

1 can black beans

1 can sweet corn

1 small can diced green chilis

6 oz shredded cheese

Garnish: chopped cilantro & sliced jalapeños

Avocado Lime Dressing

Prepare fries according to package instructions. Remove from oven & set oven to broil.

Prepare chicken by shredding and placing in a medium bowl. Stir in enchilada sauce or salsa and stir to coat.

Sprinkle cheese on the prepared Fries. Follow with beans, corn, diced green chilis and chicken.

Place in the oven to broil for a few minutes until cheese is melted & bubbly.

Remove and drizzle with Avocado Lime Sauce.

1/3 plain Greek yogurt

1 large avocado

1 Lime, juiced

1 tsp salt

Blend all ingredients together in a food processor. If the dressing is too think add water 1 tsp at a time until a pourable consistency is reached. Pipe into a plastic bag and snip a corner to drizzle onto prepare Fry dish.