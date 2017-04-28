Loaded Cowboy Fries

Ingredients
- 1 package sweet potato fries
- 1 rotisserie chicken, shredded
- 1 small can red enchilada sauce or salsa
- 1 can black beans
- 1 can sweet corn
- 1 small can diced green chilis
- 6 oz shredded cheese
- Garnish: chopped cilantro & sliced jalapeños
- Avocado Lime Dressing
Directions
- Prepare fries according to package instructions. Remove from oven & set oven to broil.
- Prepare chicken by shredding and placing in a medium bowl. Stir in enchilada sauce or salsa and stir to coat.
- Sprinkle cheese on the prepared Fries. Follow with beans, corn, diced green chilis and chicken.
- Place in the oven to broil for a few minutes until cheese is melted & bubbly.
- Remove and drizzle with Avocado Lime Sauce.
Avocado Lime Dressing
- 1/3 plain Greek yogurt
- 1 large avocado
- 1 Lime, juiced
- 1 tsp salt
Blend all ingredients together in a food processor. If the dressing is too think add water 1 tsp at a time until a pourable consistency is reached. Pipe into a plastic bag and snip a corner to drizzle onto prepare Fry dish.