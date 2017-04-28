CHEF SHAYNA

Loaded Cowboy Fries

Celebrate the Clovis Rodeo from your kitchen!

Ingredients
  • 1 package sweet potato fries
  • 1 rotisserie chicken, shredded
  • 1 small can red enchilada sauce or salsa
  • 1 can black beans
  • 1 can sweet corn
  • 1 small can diced green chilis
  • 6 oz shredded cheese
  • Garnish: chopped cilantro & sliced jalapeños
  • Avocado Lime Dressing

Directions
  1. Prepare fries according to package instructions. Remove from oven & set oven to broil.

  2. Prepare chicken by shredding and placing in a medium bowl. Stir in enchilada sauce or salsa and stir to coat.

  3. Sprinkle cheese on the prepared Fries. Follow with beans, corn, diced green chilis and chicken.

  4. Place in the oven to broil for a few minutes until cheese is melted & bubbly.

  5. Remove and drizzle with Avocado Lime Sauce.


Avocado Lime Dressing
  • 1/3 plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 large avocado
  • 1 Lime, juiced
  • 1 tsp salt


Blend all ingredients together in a food processor. If the dressing is too think add water 1 tsp at a time until a pourable consistency is reached. Pipe into a plastic bag and snip a corner to drizzle onto prepare Fry dish.
