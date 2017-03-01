Maggot-infested strawberries served to students in Texas

Students at Cy-Fair ISD, in Cypress, Texas, were served frozen fruit cups infested with maggots, photos and video posted to social media reveal."Everybody got some explaining to do why they giving kids strawberries INFESTED WITH MAGGOTS," one student wrote in a tweet.Several other students also shared jarring images of the frozen strawberry cups, which the school district said were sourced from a USDA-certified supplier."It is a frozen product and we serve it partially thawed/frozen to students. Cy-Fair Nutrition Services does not open the individually packaged strawberries we receive," the district said in a statement. "They are served in the original packaging we receive them in and are opened by the students."The district will file a complaint with the USDA over the incident.