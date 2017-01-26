EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1686289" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Super parties for Super Bowl week in Houston

One of the biggest sporting events of the year is right around the corner, and for Houstonians who might be hosting a Super Bowl party, choosing the perfect food is very important.For some people, going to the web is the best source when searching for the best foods to serve your guests. And on Monday, Google released their list of top-searched Super Bowl recipes for each state.Some of the foods on the list might surprise you. For instance, cake pops was a popular recipe search for folks in Nevada. In Maryland, people watching the Super Bowl are looking for a good chickpea soup dish.Dips were a very common search for several states like Colorado, Arkansas and Florida. Meanwhile, people in Kansas apparently prefer to go the sweet route with a S'Mores dessert.For Texans, some people might assume the top search would be recipes for chicken wings or barbecue. But that's not at all the case. Apparently, most people are looking to serve up football cupcakes for their Super Bowl bash.