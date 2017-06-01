HOUSTON --National Doughnut Day is June 2 and several doughnut retailers are celebrating by dishing out freebies.
Shipley Do-Nuts: Participating Shipley Do-nuts locations will give customers a free glazed donut with any purchase from 5 a.m. to noon. A portion of sales from Houston area locations will go to the Salvation Army. Go here to find a Shipley location near you.
Dunkin Donuts: At participating Dunkin' Donuts, get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday while supplies last. Go here to find a Dunkin' Donuts near you.
Krispy Kreme: You can pick up one free doughnut of your choice with no purchase necessary at participating locations.
Seriously, don't! #NationalDonutDay is Friday 6/2 -- Come in & get a FREE classic donut with the purchase of any beverage! 🎉🍩🎉🍩 pic.twitter.com/jbYWrQ7Lku— Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) May 31, 2017
Weights and Measures: The deal is: Buy one cake donut, get one cake donut free while supplies last. Weights and Measures recommends customers arrive as soon as the bake shop opens at 7am.
Free doughnut. Free pick of doughnut. Free-king awesome. Friday, June 2nd. (US/CAN). #NationalDoughnutDay https://t.co/u7txRVSydE pic.twitter.com/4OnjtOAuzy— krispykreme (@krispykreme) May 24, 2017
Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill: Customers can receive one free glazed donut at their location in Pearland