Doughnut Deals: Free donuts on National Doughnut Day

National Doughnut Day is June 2 and several doughnut retailers are celebrating by dishing out freebies. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
National Doughnut Day is June 2 and several doughnut retailers are celebrating by dishing out freebies.

Shipley Do-Nuts: Participating Shipley Do-nuts locations will give customers a free glazed donut with any purchase from 5 a.m. to noon. A portion of sales from Houston area locations will go to the Salvation Army. Go here to find a Shipley location near you.


Dunkin Donuts: At participating Dunkin' Donuts, get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday while supplies last. Go here to find a Dunkin' Donuts near you.
Krispy Kreme: You can pick up one free doughnut of your choice with no purchase necessary at participating locations.
Weights and Measures: The deal is: Buy one cake donut, get one cake donut free while supplies last. Weights and Measures recommends customers arrive as soon as the bake shop opens at 7am.
Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill: Customers can receive one free glazed donut at their location in Pearland
