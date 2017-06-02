FRESNO

New taco shop holds soft open month before officially opening

There's a new taco place in town and Thursday night was their soft opening. Friends and family showed up to Chronic Tacos on Herndon and Willow to give everything a taste test. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
There's a new taco place in town and Thursday night was their soft opening. Friends and family showed up to Chronic Tacos on Herndon and Willow to give everything a taste test.

The taco shop is planning to open officially one month from now. There are lots of healthy options including GB3 protein bowl, protein style tacos, and gluten free options.

The store's general manager said Chronic Tacos is owned by two Fresno natives who believe in supporting local businesses and having the hometown feel.

Chronic Tacos is also opening a store in Northwest Fresno at the El Paseo Shopping Center.
