Whether you like it neat, straight up, with rocks, or just want to learn about whiskey, this is the event for you.It's the second annual North Fresno Whiskey Festival held at the standard. This tasting event allows guests to sample close to 40 whiskeys, scotchs, and bourbons and interact with industry professionals.Much like wine tasting, when tasting whiskey there are a few observations you want to make:The color - whiskey can range from a pale straw color to a deep nut like brown- the darker the color the more concentrated the flavor.Smell - You'll notice hints of caramel, fruit or smoke.Sip small and savor - give your tastebuds the chance to adjust before taking a second sip.Add water or ice, if desired, and repeat.Saturday, June 3rdLive Music & Hosted Appetizers4pm - 6pm$65 General Admission