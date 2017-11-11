FOOD & DRINK

Not so happy meal: Dispute over McNuggets turns violent in Indianapolis

A dispute over a McNuggets order erupted into chaos.

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KFSN) --
It was a not-so happy meal in Indianapolis when a dispute over McNuggets turned violent.

Video showed a customer hanging out of a McDonald's drive-thru window, throwing punches at an employee inside.

The store's manager says two women returned to the McDonald's Friday, claiming they weren't given all of their chicken nuggets.

When the manager said they had to reorder, chaos erupted.

Police say the two women damaged the register and spilled tea onto the floor.

The manager was not hurt.

Police are investigating.
