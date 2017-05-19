Ingredients
- 1 lb orechette or shell pasta
- 4oz pancetta, chopped
- 1 large shallot or few TB minced garlic
- 1 cup peas
- 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- Fresh parsley, mint, & oregano
Directions
- Prepare pasta according to package instructions. Reserve 1 cup of cooking water in case you need it for later.
- Heat Olive Oil in a medium pan
- Add pancetta and cook for 5 min. Add shallots and cook until browned & tender, approximately 2 more minutes.
- Add in peas and toss to coat.
- Stir in cooked pasta. Season with salt & pepper and chopped fresh parsley, oregano, & mint. Toss to coat.
- Sprinkle in freshly grated Parmesan cheese & stir to melt the cheese.
- Plate and garnish with additional fresh parsley.
Enjoy!