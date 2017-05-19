CHEF SHAYNA

An easy pasta salad that would serve as a great lunch or dinner.

Ingredients
  • 1 lb orechette or shell pasta
  • 4oz pancetta, chopped
  • 1 large shallot or few TB minced garlic
  • 1 cup peas
  • 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp pepper
  • Fresh parsley, mint, & oregano

Directions
  1. Prepare pasta according to package instructions. Reserve 1 cup of cooking water in case you need it for later.

  2. Heat Olive Oil in a medium pan

  3. Add pancetta and cook for 5 min. Add shallots and cook until browned & tender, approximately 2 more minutes.

  4. Add in peas and toss to coat.

  5. Stir in cooked pasta. Season with salt & pepper and chopped fresh parsley, oregano, & mint. Toss to coat.

  6. Sprinkle in freshly grated Parmesan cheese & stir to melt the cheese.

  7. Plate and garnish with additional fresh parsley.

Enjoy!

