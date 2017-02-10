Personal Pizza Recipe

FRESNO, California --How to make our own personal pizzas that everyone can enjoy.
Young Chef's Academy Pizza Dough:
Ingredients:
- 3 cups flour
- 2 TB olive oil
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 cup warm water
- 1 TB quick rise yeast
Directions:
- In the bowl of a stand mixer combine flour, olive oil, & salt. In a liquid measuring cup proof yeast with warm water stirring for a few moments until bubbly.
- Pour liquids into the bowl and use a hook attachment to stir until dough forms. You can also stir with a wooden spoon. (Add a few drops of water if too dry).
- On a lightly floured surface, knead dough for a few moments. Place dough back into bowl and drizzle with 1 TB olive oil, use hands to coat dough. Cover bowl with a damp towel and let rise for an hour or until dough doubles in size.
Sausage & Swiss chard pizza
Ingredients
- 6oz Italian sausage
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 bunches Swiss chard, chopped
- 4oz fresh mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan
- Optional: 1/2 cup Caramelized onion
Directions
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
- Heat skillet & cook sausage for 7-8 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel lined plate.
- Leave approximately 1 TB oil in skillet and add garlic. Sauté for 1 minutes then add in chopped Swiss chard, stir to coat with oil and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Season with salt & pepper and remove from heat.
- Roll out dough and transfer to a baking sheet. Top with 1/2 mozzarella chess then layer on Swiss chard and sausage. Top with the rest of mozzarella cheese and Parmesan.
- Bake for 15 minutes until crust is golden brown and the cheese is bubbly.
Personal size pizzas should cook in 10-12 minutes.
Enjoy!