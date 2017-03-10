Restaurant holds breakfast celebration to mark the 20th anniversary of Notorious B.I.G.'s death

Some of the Valley's Biggest Notorious B.I.G. fans paid tribute to the late rapper with a breakfast celebration.Take Three Burgers restaurant transformed into Big Poppa's Cafe Thursday morning-- March 9th marks the 20th anniversary of Notorious B.I.G.'s death.Doors opened at 5:46-- which is a reference to one of his songs.While music played, customers enjoyed a breakfast menu inspired by lyrics from one of his biggest hits "Big Poppa." Customers ate T-bone steak, cheese eggs, and Welch's Grape Jelly.Last September the restaurant held a similar theme event surrounding Tupac.No word on who they will be honoring next.