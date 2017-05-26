FOOD

Roll Me Some Ice gives Valley a unique sweet treat in time for summer

EMBED </>More Videos

You can grab the Thai-inspired dessert at Art Hop on June 1, and their storefront is expected to open late June in Downtown Fresno. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Rollogists at Roll Me Some are chopping and rolling ice cream.

"To see your ice cream being made from cream to just this piece of rolled ice cream dessert, the reactions are just amazing," Mario Vejar with the store said.

Vejar is one of the co-owners of Roll Me Some along with his wife and another couple. The new business is getting ready to show off their unique art at a pop up at Kuppa Joy Friday night.

"It originated in Thailand and then it started slowly making its way here," he explained. "And we figured what a good idea to bring to the Central Valley."

So, what it makes it different?

"We use a 100-percent organic cream base, so non-GMO, fully organic," Vejar said. "That creates that unique creaminess. It's kind of a roll off your tongue creaminess."

The rapid freezing adds to the creaminess.

"Our end result is a creamy ice cream that looks like scrolls," Heather Durham with the store said.

The owners say the plan is to keep catering and participating in pop-ups.

"So, we're working along with other small businesses and trying to support local," Vejar said. "In this case, Kuppa Joy has opened up their facility for us."

You can catch Roll Me Some at Art Hop June 1, and their storefront is expected to open late June in Downtown Fresno.
Related Topics:
foodice creamfoodFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD
Memorial Day weekend by the numbers
Coffee makers - they're not just for coffee anymore
World's first Nutella Café to open in Chicago
New meat alternative trend tempting more than just vegetarians
More food
FOOD & DRINK
6 reasons Five Guys beats all other fast food burgers, hands down
Ruthe Armstrong's Asian Guacamole
Fresno joins list of big cities around the globe to offer the Uber Eats app
Hot dogs recalled after 'metal objects' found inside
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester
High-speed chase suspect confesses to violent robberies across Valley
One killed, two injured in HWY 99 crash in Downtown Fresno
Valley leaders argue federal budget will hurt farmers, low-income families
Fresno County assembly member pushing to get more low-income families eligible for child care
Construction crews receive active-shooting training in wake of Downtown Fresno rampage
Back of semi-truck sheared off by train in Northwest Fresno
Show More
ICE arrests 188 in SoCal during 5-day operation
Semi-truck carrying hay overturns, closing HWY 99 and HWY 152 interchange
Robbery suspect in custody after high-speed chase on Highway 99
Heartbroken neighbors talk about driver killed in Atwater gas tanker explosion
Catholic school in Fresno on the brink of closure gets a second chance thanks to anonymous donor
More News
Top Video
High-speed chase suspect confesses to violent robberies across Valley
Construction crews receive active-shooting training in wake of Downtown Fresno rampage
Valley leaders argue federal budget will hurt farmers, low-income families
Back of semi-truck sheared off by train in Northwest Fresno
More Video