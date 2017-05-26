Ruthe Armstrong's Asian Guacamole

1 firm avocado
1TB toasted sesame seeds
1 TB shredded pickled ginger
2-3 TB wasabi paste
Seasoned rice vinegar
1. Dice avocado and put in medium bowl. Stir in sesame seeds and pickled ginger.
2. In a small bowl mix wasabi paste and seasoned rice vinegar until well combined. Add more wasabi depending on the amount of heat you prefer.
3. Stir wasabi paste in to avocado mixture. Keep cold and serve.
For Won Ton Chips
1 package Won ton wrappers - found in produce section of grocery store.
Place in single layer on baking sheet.
Brush on sesame oil and bake 450 degrees for 4-6 minutes until golden brown & crispy. Remove from the oven and sprinkle on salt.
Happy Memorial Day!
foodChef Shaynarecipe
