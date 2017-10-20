Scrumptious pumpkin soup in a pumpkin

Chef Shayna from the Young Chef's Academy shows us how to whip up a creamy pumpkin soup in its own bowl.1 sugar pumpkin, deseeded1/2 shallot, sliced1 garlic clove mincedvegetable or chicken stock1 tbs maple syrupthree sprinkles of nutmegparmesan cheesesalt & peppergarnish:heavy whipping cream or full-fat coconut milk/cream1. Preheat the oven to 4002. Use a paring knife to remove the top of the pumpkin and scrape out the seeds & fibrous strands.3. Add in the shallots & garlic and pour in the stock leaving a border an inch from the top. Add in maple syrup a few shakes of nutmeg & salt & pepper to taste. Sprinkle on parmesan cheese & return the lid to the pumpkin.4. Place on a baking sheet and put in the oven for 1 1/2 hours until the outside of the pumpkin softens. If the stem starts to burn cover it with a piece of tin foil.5. After removing it from the oven pour in a little bit of heavy cream or coconut milk. Use a spoon to scrape down the side and stir together. You have the option to use an immersion blender to blend it all together to make a creamy soup. Be careful not to knick the sides of the pumpkin.6. Serve in the pumpkin & enjoy>For this recipe and other Chef Shayna creations visit our website, ABC30.com.