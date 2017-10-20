HOLIDAY RECIPES

Scrumptious pumpkin soup in a pumpkin

EMBED </>More Videos

Chef Shayna from the Young Chef's Academy shows us how to whip up a creamy pumpkin soup in its own bowl. (KFSN)

By and Margot Kim
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Chef Shayna from the Young Chef's Academy shows us how to whip up a creamy pumpkin soup in its own bowl.

1 sugar pumpkin, deseeded

1/2 shallot, sliced
1 garlic clove minced
vegetable or chicken stock
1 tbs maple syrup
three sprinkles of nutmeg
parmesan cheese

salt & pepper
garnish:
heavy whipping cream or full-fat coconut milk/cream

1. Preheat the oven to 400
2. Use a paring knife to remove the top of the pumpkin and scrape out the seeds & fibrous strands.

3. Add in the shallots & garlic and pour in the stock leaving a border an inch from the top. Add in maple syrup a few shakes of nutmeg & salt & pepper to taste. Sprinkle on parmesan cheese & return the lid to the pumpkin.
4. Place on a baking sheet and put in the oven for 1 1/2 hours until the outside of the pumpkin softens. If the stem starts to burn cover it with a piece of tin foil.
5. After removing it from the oven pour in a little bit of heavy cream or coconut milk. Use a spoon to scrape down the side and stir together. You have the option to use an immersion blender to blend it all together to make a creamy soup. Be careful not to knick the sides of the pumpkin.
6. Serve in the pumpkin & enjoy>

For this recipe and other Chef Shayna creations visit our website, ABC30.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodholiday recipespumpkin
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOLIDAY RECIPES
Year Year's Eve cocktail recipes
Bacon & Brie Stuffed French toast
Lemon drop cookies
Satisfy your holiday hunger with this biscuit waffles with sausage gravy recipe
More holiday recipes
FOOD & DRINK
Chef Shayna: Pumpkin Soup
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
Learn how to make hauntingly delicious deviled eggs
See the most popular Halloween candy in every state
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Loneliness in Middle-Aged Men
Lights out for several schools in Fresno after overnight rain caused outages
New charter school opens with the purpose of getting students straight into tech
One person injured in shooting in parking lot of Northeast Fresno business
Gunshot wounds found on bodies identified as missing hikers in Joshua Tree
Valley project underway to document and archive Latino history
Shelter in place lifted after gas leak near Bullard High capped
Charred body found near scene of Mount Wilson fire
Show More
Get ready to pay an additional 12 cents a gallon at the pump in California
Man accused of vandalizing Fulton Street signs wont be arraigned until 2018
Rain led to power outages across the Valley
World Series 2017: Ticket prices soar in seller's market
Dos Palos woman says a calling from a satanic practice led her to stab her mother to death
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Lights out for several schools in Fresno after overnight rain caused outages
Loneliness in Middle-Aged Men
Casa de Tamales in Downtown Fresno re-opening its doors after six months
More Video