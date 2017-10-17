HALLOWEEN

Is your state's favorite Halloween treat Candy Corn, or something else?

EMBED </>More Videos

When it comes to Halloween favorites, Candy Corn reigns supreme in the most states, but Sour Patch Kids are close behind. (Shutterstock)

Once again an online candy dealer has ranked the most popular Halloween candy by state, and once again a love-it-or-hate-it Halloween staple reigns supreme.

Interactive map courtesy of CandyStore.com

Candy Corn is the most popular candy in six states, according to CandyStore.com. Last year it tied Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to top the list, but this year it holds the #1 spot alone.

Sour Patch Kids are a close second, as the most popular in five states. Several candies tied for third, claiming four states.

The bulk candy seller determined the most popular candy by looking at the amount of each type of sugary treat ordered in every state and Washington D.C. over ten years (2007-2016) during the months before Halloween.

Watch the video above for highlights or see more data on CandyStore.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodcandyhalloweenchocolateu.s. & worldbuzzworthychildrenplcb halloween
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
Freeform's '13 Nights of Halloween' schedule
Your Weekend
Hocus Pocus is making a return to Disney Channel
Disney's California Adventure transforms for Halloween Time
More halloween
FOOD & DRINK
LUNCH BREAK: The Big Fresno Fair edition
Chef Shayna: Naan Flatbread two ways
A contest with a mystery twist, guess the Oreo flavor and you could win $50,000
McDonald's to bring back Szechuan sauce
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fire officials investigating fire that broke out at abandoned building in Central Fresno
At least 100 structures threatened in Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire
Dog saves 10-year-old boy from rattlesnake in Lancaster
Brush fire erupts near Mount Wilson Observatory in SoCal
Focus on human trafficking leads police to murder suspect, life sentences
City Council approves construction of Northwest Visalia apartment complex despite protest from dozens
American flag spared from relentless fire that wiped out neighborhood in Northern California wildfire
Kingsburg High School leaders disarm staff members who had permission to carry guns on campus
Show More
One dead after a fatal traffic collision in Corcoran
Fresno moving company sends donations to help victims of Wine Country Wildfires
Big Fresno Fair organizers say this year was one of the most profitable fairs in recent memory
Merced County orchid grower: "Don't Get Pregnant or You're Fired"
Vandals deface signs along Fulton Street
More News
Top Video
Fire officials investigating fire that broke out at abandoned building in Central Fresno
Brush fire erupts near Mount Wilson Observatory in SoCal
Friday Night Football - Week 8
City Council approves construction of Northwest Visalia apartment complex despite protest from dozens
More Video