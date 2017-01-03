CALIFORNIA

San Francisco crab fisherman continue West Coast strike
EMBED </>More News Videos

Crab season in the Bay Area has come to a screeching halt after fisherman vow to stay docked in solidarity with the massive West Coast strike continuing over a price dispute. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO --
Crab season in the Bay Area is on hold. San Francisco fishermen vow to stay docked while a large West Coast strike continues over a price dispute.

RELATED: SF fishermen cautiously optimistic of 2016 crab season

The Crab Boat Owners Association said, "Everyone is in solidarity and staying tied up," after phone meetings Monday morning with other crab fishermen up and down the coast.

The strike began in Humbolt County last Wednesday after a large buyer, Pacific Choice, tried to renegotiate the price per pound from $3.00 to $2.75.

"The holidays are over and some of the bigger buyers think they have to go into the freezer with it and so they want to get it for less," said Larry Collins of the Crab Boat Owners Association.

Pacific Choice did not return ABC7 News' request for a statement.

Even though San Francisco fishermen are still getting $3.00. They will stay idle while the strike continues.

J.T. Bednarek is a retired United Auto Workers Union member visiting from Detroit. He refused to boy any crab Monday. "Even though we're cross country and there is a difference between autos and crabs, but still, it's the brotherhood of the union," he said.

Tim Cepp of Marin County thinks tourists at Fisherman's Wharf will see a spike in the price. "Some people coming from out of state, out of the country, only have a couple of days, they might pay a lot," he said.

When asked if he believes the price will go up Cepp said, "I think it's going to go up until they get rid of what they have."

Antonelli's Meat Fish and Poultry ran out before New Year's Eve.

"We had enough to cover order but on the 31st people came in and there was nothing, so that hurts," said Dominic Antonelli.

RELATED: Commercial crab season kicks off in Bay Area

He hopes the dispute will end soon. Crab season is meant to continue through June 30.
Related Topics:
foodfishinganimalanimalsfood safetyfishcalifornia department of fish and wildlifecaliforniaSan FranciscoEmbarcadero
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Two dead after dozens of vehicles crash on I-5 near Bakersfield
Grapevine reopens near Bakersfield after closure due to snow
Sacramento Uber driver and South Valley native credited with saving teen from sex trafficking ring
OC man overcomes gang life to become doctor
More california
FOOD & DRINK
Year Year's Eve cocktail recipes
High-calorie holiday coffee drinks
Garden Cocktails: Using fresh ingredients for the perfect mix
Bacon & Brie Stuffed French toast
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Friends and family gather to remember 21-year-old woman killed in Northwest Fresno crash
Fresno art community forced to shut down in wake of deadly Ghost Ship Fire
House Republicans Effectively Gut Congressional Ethics Watchdog
Holiday travel proves perilous for many drivers across California
Tower District business owners take extreme measures to protect shop from thieves
New Year's weekend ends with fines and jail for DUI drivers across the Valley
Retired Merced County supervisor recovering from burns after fire destroys home
Show More
Doctors say meth use contributing to child abuse in Central Valley
Fresno to roll out 20 new FAX buses for faster commutes across the city
Woman dies in Northwest Fresno crash
Suspect dies in custody after being arrested by Lemoore Police
VIDEO: Female Lyft driver violently attacked over parking spot in OC
More News
Top Video
Friends and family gather to remember 21-year-old woman killed in Northwest Fresno crash
Home near Kingsburg goes up in flames
Fresno art community forced to shut down in wake of deadly Ghost Ship Fire
Katie's Custom Fit opens in Visalia
More Video