Spring Garden Farfalle

Makes 4 servings.
Ingredients
- 2 cups farfalle*, uncooked
- 1 lb. fresh asparagus spears
- 1/2 cup orange pepper strips, halved
- 1/4 cup julienne-cut oil packed sundried tomatoes, undrained
- 1/2 cup chicken broth
- 1/4 cup whipping cream
- 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh oregano
- optional: 1. cups cooked chicken, chopped
- 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Directions
- Trim the fresh asparagus spears by snapping away from you, bending at the natural breaking point and discard the tough ends. Cut into 1 inch lengths.
- Cook pasta in a large saucepan according to package directions, omitting the salt. Add the prepared asparagus spears to the boiling water for the last 2 minutes. Drain pasta and asparagus and set aside.
- Cook peppers and tomatoes in a large skillet on medium-high heat for 2-3 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring frequently.
- Add the pasta mixture, broth, whipping cream, and oregano into the skillet. Mix well. Cook and stir for 5 minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened. Stir in the chopped chicken. Top with shredded Parmesan cheese.