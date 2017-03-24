CHEF SHAYNA

Spring Garden Farfalle

EMBED </>More News Videos

It's perfect for springtime and can serve as a great side to any meal.

It's perfect for springtime and can serve as a great side to any meal.

Makes 4 servings.
Ingredients
  • 2 cups farfalle*, uncooked
  • 1 lb. fresh asparagus spears
  • 1/2 cup orange pepper strips, halved
  • 1/4 cup julienne-cut oil packed sundried tomatoes, undrained
  • 1/2 cup chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup whipping cream
  • 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh oregano
  • optional: 1. cups cooked chicken, chopped
  • 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese


Directions
  1. Trim the fresh asparagus spears by snapping away from you, bending at the natural breaking point and discard the tough ends. Cut into 1 inch lengths.

  2. Cook pasta in a large saucepan according to package directions, omitting the salt. Add the prepared asparagus spears to the boiling water for the last 2 minutes. Drain pasta and asparagus and set aside.

  3. Cook peppers and tomatoes in a large skillet on medium-high heat for 2-3 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring frequently.

  4. Add the pasta mixture, broth, whipping cream, and oregano into the skillet. Mix well. Cook and stir for 5 minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened. Stir in the chopped chicken. Top with shredded Parmesan cheese.

Related Topics:
foodChef Shaynarecipe
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHEF SHAYNA
Shepherd's Pie recipe
French Onion Soup recipe
Vegetable Buddha Bowl
Winter Citrus Salmon recipe
More Chef Shayna
FOOD & DRINK
Recall issued for frozen pizza sold at Walmart
Shepherd's Pie recipe
Pi Day Boysenberry Pie Recipe
Fresno group holds cooking competition in hopes of bringing new food to city
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Brother of courageous Fresno mom: 'She made sure those babies would live'
After president's ultimatum, House set to vote today on health care bill
New Dick's Sporting Goods store opens in Riverpark
Trump administration approves Keystone XL pipeline
Fresno firefighters save home after car, carport fire
Fresno Police looking for a person of interest seen in video walking away from murder scene
High waters shut down Lost Lake near Friant Dam in Fresno County
Show More
Family files wrongful death claim against city of Lemoore after man dies in police custody
Family of London doctor with roots in South Valley talk about his heroic actions during terror attack
Highway 120 into Yosemite National Park still closed, no estimate on re-open
Merced man sentenced to 11 years in prison for girlfriend's death
Vote to repeal and replace 'Obamacare' delayed in House
More News
Top Video
Fresno mom kicks cancer during pregnancy, delivers twins, dies a day later
New Dick's Sporting Goods store opens in Riverpark
Fresno firefighters save home after car, carport fire
Trump administration approves Keystone XL pipeline
More Video