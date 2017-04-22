WHAT'S TRENDING

Sweet news: Hershey's chocolate to have fewer calories

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania --
Your favorite guilty indulgence is about to get a little less guilty: Hershey's products will experience a drop in calories.

The iconic confectioner announced earlier this week that half of its standard and king-sized candy products will contain 200 calories or less by the year 2022.

Hershey expects to meet the goal by reformulating products and adjusting the size of certain items.

By the end of 2018, all Hershey's products will also contain easy-to-read caloric information on the front of the packaging.

"We aim to delight our consumers and these steps will provide an even wider range of portion options and clear information to help them select treats that fit their lifestyle," Hershey president and CEO Michele Buck said in a news release.

