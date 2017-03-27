FOOD & DRINK

What's the difference between 'whisky' and 'whiskey?'

March 27 is International Whisk(e)y Day, celebrating one of the world's most cherished spirits. In honor of the holiday, here is the difference between whisky and whiskey.

The difference in spelling comes from where the liquor is made. Whisky commonly refers to those distilled in Canada, Scotland and Japan, according to TheKitchn.com. Whiskey, however, commonly denotes the liquor was distilled in Ireland and the United States.
