FOOD & DRINK

Unique event combines running and wine

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a pairing that doesn't typically go with wine, but people seem to love it. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's a pairing that doesn't typically go with wine, but people seem to love it.

The Wicked Wine Run is a fun race night out fueled by wine that includes a 5k run with wine at the finish line, a 1k walk with four wine tastings on the course -- plus a fun party throughout with live concert, food trucks, games, costumes, contests and of course wine!
EMBED More News Videos

It's a pairing that doesn't typically go with wine, but people seem to love it.


Gates open at 3pm. The 5k starts at 5pm and the 1k starts at 6:30pm. The event ends at 9pm.

As for what to wear, organizers want you to create the most insane costumes. Get wicked, get crazy, and get in costume!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodwinerunningFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Pineapple refreshers
Golden State Warriors win means everyone in America gets a free taco Tuesday
Jelly Donut Oreos hit shelves this weekend
Fresno State Sweet Corn goes on sale today!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Tranquillity High School students remember classmate who died before graduation
Ananya Vinay, Scripps National Spelling Bee Champ, returns home to cheering crowds
Clovis Police looking for at risk adult
6 legal questions arising from James Comey's testimony
Fresno Police catch suspect who they say broke into code enforcement vehicles
Visalia Police arrest driver of pickup truck they say was involved in hit-and-run
Surveillance video shows man robbing Cricket Wireless store in Madera
Show More
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in minor crash on Highway 180
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigating dead body found in vineyard
Birth control recalled, error could cause unplanned pregnancy
Atwater home owner asking for help after Drunk driver crashes into garage
Clovis PD cruiser involved in a crash
More News
Top Video
Action Newsroom Live: 06/08/17
Tranquillity High School students remember classmate who died before graduation
Ananya Vinay, Scripps National Spelling Bee Champ, returns home to cheering crowds
Fresno Police catch suspect who they say broke into code enforcement vehicles
More Video