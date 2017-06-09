Unique event combines running and wine

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2075831" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's a pairing that doesn't typically go with wine, but people seem to love it.

It's a pairing that doesn't typically go with wine, but people seem to love it.The Wicked Wine Run is a fun race night out fueled by wine that includes a 5k run with wine at the finish line, a 1k walk with four wine tastings on the course -- plus a fun party throughout with live concert, food trucks, games, costumes, contests and of course wine!Gates open at 3pm. The 5k starts at 5pm and the 1k starts at 6:30pm. The event ends at 9pm.As for what to wear, organizers want you to create the most insane costumes. Get wicked, get crazy, and get in costume!