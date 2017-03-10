Vegetable Buddha Bowl

Ingredients
- 1 sweet potato, or "yam", 1 inch cubes
- 1 head cauliflower, chopped
- 1 bunch kale, chopped
- 1 red onion, cut into wedges
- Olive oil
- Salt & Pepper
- Crispy Chickpeas (recipe to follow)
- Tahini dressing (recipe to follow)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Arrange cubes sweet potatoes, cauliflower, & onions on a lined baking tray. Drizzle with olive oil & stir to coat. Make sure veggies are in a single layer. Sprinkle on salt & pepper. Bake for 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile chop kale and drizzle with olive oil and more salt.
- After veggies are in oven for 20 minutes, add Kale to baking sheet on top of veggies and cook an additional 5 minutes.
- Divide veggies into 2 bowls, add on crispy Chickpeas and drizzle with dressing. Option to serve over cooked brown rice.
Crispy Chickpeas
Ingredients
- 1 can garbanzo beans
- 1 tsp cumin
- 3/4 tsp garlic powder
- 3/4 tsp chili powder
- 1/2 tsp dried oregano
- 1/4 tsp turmeric
- Salt & pepper
Directions
- Combine all ingredients until well mixed.
- Cook in a large oven safe skillet over medium heat for about 10 minutes.
- Transfer to oven for 5 additional minutes to make them extra crispy.
Tahini sauce
Ingredients
- 1/4 cups tahini
- 1 Tan maple syrup
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
- 2-4 tsp hot water
Directions
Mix first 3 ingredients with a whisk until well combined. Slowly add in water as needed to dilute dressing to make it easy to drizzle into the bowl.