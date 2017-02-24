Winter Citrus Salmon recipe

2 lb filet of Salmon1 garlic clove, minced1 TB brown sugar1 tsp lemon zest1/2 tsp salt1/4 tsp pepper1 1/2 TB Olive Oil1 Blood Orange, thinly sliced1. Place baking rack 6 inches below the top and Preheat oven to broil.2. In a small bowl combine garlic, brown sugar, & lemon zest to make a dry rub.3. Place salmon filet, skin side down, on baking sheet. Use hands to spread the dry rub on to cover. Drizzle on olive oil and sprinkle on salt and pepper.4. Broil for 8-10 minutes until opaque & flakey with a fork.Meanwhile prepare herb butter.3 Tb butter, unsalted1 TB fresh herb (I used cilantro)pinch of salt1. Melt butter and mix all ingredients together.1 blood orange, segmented & chopped1 orange, segmented & chopped1 small shallot or red onion, diced1/2 jalapeno, seeded & diced1 lime, juicedpinch of salt & pepper1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Stir well to combine. Make sure to taste & season with salt & pepper as needed.2. This salsa can be prepared in advance and stored in the fridge in an air tight container.