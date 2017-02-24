CHEF SHAYNA

Winter Citrus Salmon recipe

If you like to eat fish, we've got a healthy and tasty recipe for you this morning. (KFSN)

Winter Citrus Salmon

Ingredients
2 lb filet of Salmon
1 garlic clove, minced
1 TB brown sugar
1 tsp lemon zest
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp pepper
1 1/2 TB Olive Oil
1 Blood Orange, thinly sliced

Directions
1. Place baking rack 6 inches below the top and Preheat oven to broil.

2. In a small bowl combine garlic, brown sugar, & lemon zest to make a dry rub.

3. Place salmon filet, skin side down, on baking sheet. Use hands to spread the dry rub on to cover. Drizzle on olive oil and sprinkle on salt and pepper.

4. Broil for 8-10 minutes until opaque & flakey with a fork.

Meanwhile prepare herb butter.

Herb Butter

Ingredients
3 Tb butter, unsalted
1 TB fresh herb (I used cilantro)
pinch of salt

Directions
1. Melt butter and mix all ingredients together.

Winter Citrus Salsa

Ingredients
1 blood orange, segmented & chopped
1 orange, segmented & chopped
1 small shallot or red onion, diced
1/2 jalapeno, seeded & diced
1 lime, juiced
pinch of salt & pepper

Directions
1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Stir well to combine. Make sure to taste & season with salt & pepper as needed.

2. This salsa can be prepared in advance and stored in the fridge in an air tight container.
