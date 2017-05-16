World's first Nutella Café to open in Chicago

CHICAGO --Chicago is about to become home to the world's first Nutella Café!
According to a press release from Nutella's maker, Ferrero, the new café will offer a variety of dishes with - and without - the famous hazelnut chocolate spread.
Menu items will include grilled baguettes with Nutella, hazelnut and blueberry granola with yogurt and Nutella, and Italian specialties like "Panzanella" fruit salad and Gelato Affogato topped with Nutella. Savory dishes without Nutella include paninis and salads.
The Nutella Café will open to the public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31 at 151 N. Michigan Avenue.
The first 400 visitors will receive a free select menu item along with a chance for other surprises while supplies last.
You can see the full Nutella Café menu here.