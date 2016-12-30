Year Year's Eve cocktail recipes

In the final week of 2016, Chef Shayna shows us some cocktails we can make to ring in the new year.1 oz gin2oz blackberry simple syrup3 frozen blackberriesFill glass with sparkling wineGarnish with fresh rosemaryOptional- rim glass with gold sugar1 scoop raspberry sorbet1 oz pomegranate juice1 TB pomegranate arilsFill glass with champagne or sparkling wineSplash of cranberryHandful of raspberriesFill glass with champagneGarnish with fresh mintLace cranberries on to toothpick & freezeLace 12 grapes into a skewer for good luck in the New Year