CHEF SHAYNA

Year Year's Eve cocktail recipes
This weekend, there's bound to be a toast or two, or more. (KFSN)

In the final week of 2016, Chef Shayna shows us some cocktails we can make to ring in the new year.

Blackberry Sparkle
1 oz gin
2oz blackberry simple syrup
3 frozen blackberries
Fill glass with sparkling wine
Garnish with fresh rosemary
Optional- rim glass with gold sugar

Champagne Float
1 scoop raspberry sorbet
1 oz pomegranate juice
1 TB pomegranate arils
Fill glass with champagne or sparkling wine

Cranberry Cocktail
Splash of cranberry
Handful of raspberries
Fill glass with champagne
Garnish with fresh mint
Garnish idea:
Lace cranberries on to toothpick & freeze
Lace 12 grapes into a skewer for good luck in the New Year

Happy New Year!
