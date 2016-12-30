Year Year's Eve cocktail recipes

Blackberry Sparkle
1 oz gin
2oz blackberry simple syrup
3 frozen blackberries
Fill glass with sparkling wine
Garnish with fresh rosemary
Optional- rim glass with gold sugar
Champagne Float
1 scoop raspberry sorbet
1 oz pomegranate juice
1 TB pomegranate arils
Fill glass with champagne or sparkling wine
Cranberry Cocktail
Splash of cranberry
Handful of raspberries
Fill glass with champagne
Garnish with fresh mint
Garnish idea:
Lace cranberries on to toothpick & freeze
Lace 12 grapes into a skewer for good luck in the New Year
Happy New Year!