WILDFIRE

Four charged in connection with starting Tulare Country Blaze burning over 36,000 acres and forcing residents to evacuate

EMBED </>More Videos

Three men from the South Valley stood side by side for their first court appearance Thursday. (KFSN)

By
Three men from the South Valley stood side by side for their first court appearance Thursday.

They are charged with multiple felony counts, for allegedly stealing two brand new cars, and later, driving one of them, a dodge challenger to the Tule River Canyon, setting it on fire using gas as an accelerant.

That early morning car fire quickly spread to both sides of the canyon-and it took days before firefighters could begin to contain some of the pier fire.

Which burned more than 36,000 acres of forest service land, destroyed valuable utility infrastructure, and threatened the lives and property of many who live in the surrounding mountain communities.

"It's one of those areas where you drive through the area and you're thinking good grief, I hope we never have an incident here," said Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman.

At its height, Norman says nearly 2,000 firefighters from around the state were battling the blaze.

The fire is now fully contained, and residents are back home, but officials here estimate damages and costs totaled $40 million.

"You are liable in the state of California for the damage that it results in whether or not you intended to burn a fire of that scope or not. In the eyes of the law, that doesn't matter," said Tim Ward.

Investigators with the California Highway patrol's auto theft task force said one of the suspects, 19-year-old Isiac Renteria, is from Visalia but worked for national car rental at the Sacramento airport.

They say that is where he and three others, including his cousin, stole the vehicles a few days prior to the start of the pier fire.

"During the investigation, it was learned that two vehicles were stolen from the rental company on the same day. The 2017 dodge challenger and 2017 Chevy Camaro. Both vehicles were taken from a secured parking lot," said Sgt. Chris Boudreaux

Officials say they do not know why the suspects burned the challenger and found the Camaro partially stripped in Visalia.

All four suspects are charged with aggravated arson, conspiracy to commit a crime, and unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle.

They face a maximum of 15 years to life in prison.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
wildfirecalifornia highway patrolcourtCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WILDFIRE
Four Visalia residents charged for allegedly setting Pier Fire
Charred body found near scene of Mount Wilson fire
After fires, Senator says PG&E might need to be dissolved
Estimated California wildfire losses top $1 billion, insurance commissioner says
More wildfire
Top Stories
Madera Police dispatcher arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and child porn
Tulare Regional Medical Center Will Close
Civil lawsuit filed against Fresno Unified and man accused of lewd acts with student
Sanger High School celebrating the life of beloved coach
VIDEO: Mother attacked while holding baby; teen charged
Unpleasant smell from Darling International plant bothering community members
Four Visalia residents charged for allegedly setting Pier Fire
Some JFK assassination records released, others under further review
Show More
4.3-magnitude quake strikes Santa Barbara County area
Stanislaus Bridge closed due to car accident
Man hospitalized after crashing into the back of a big rig in Fresno County
House passes $4T budget in step forward for Trump tax plan
Person killed after being hit by semi-truck in Tulare
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Civil lawsuit filed against Fresno Unified and man accused of lewd acts with student
Tips on stopping the Yo-Yo Debt cycle
Fresno man could make it big on the ABC show the "Toy Box"
More Video