FRESNO

Fresno chiropractor pleads not guilty to inappropriate sexual contact with patients

More than a dozen family members came to support Arthur Hernandez who was arrested on two counts in June. Since then, six more victims have come forward. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Six additional charges have now been added against a Fresno chiropractor accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with several female patients.

Arthur Hernandez pled "not guilty" in court Monday. The crimes are alleged to have occurred over the past seven years. Hernandez is not in custody and even though bail was increased significantly, he was able to stay out of jail.

"Bailiff, you can take those cuffs off Mr. Hernandez," the judge said as the court was adjourned.

At his attorney's request, the judge gave him a few hours to arrange to post a $300,000 bail to remain free. In addition, he also agreed to another condition voluntarily.

"He is not examining any patients, female patients, without a female being present in the room," attorney Dan Bacon said. "So the risk of any future harm is pretty much nonexistent."

More than a dozen family members came to support the chiropractor who was arrested on two counts in June. Since then, six more victims have come forward.

If he is found guilty, Hernandez could spend up to 30 years in prison. Bacon told the court his client's customer base has recently dropped off dramatically, and he is only seeing two to three patients a day.

"He is holding up," Bacon said. "May have to change his practice a little bit to compensate for the lack of patients he is getting right now, but with time and a good result, I think he will be back on his feet and going forward."

The deputy district attorney told the judge the felony counts were violent sexual assaults. Another attorney representing the California Board of Chiropractic Examiners also voiced serious concerns based on the charges.

"The board is appearing here to protect the public and that is something that is both the duty of the board, as well as the duty of the court," said Andrew Steinheimer.

For now, Hernandez is still able to see patients. Outside court, Bacon said the chiropractor maintains he didn't do anything inappropriate.

"I think there are more misunderstandings of people that don't understand the nature of chiropractic treatment as opposed to any wrongdoing on my client's part," he said.

Since his chiropractic business is so Slow, Hernandez is also considering a new line of work. He will be back in court in September.
