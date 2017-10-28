Fresno City's curfew law seems to be working

Fresno Police say an effort to keep kids from violating the city's curfew law appears to be working.Officers picked up just 4 minors from the streets while patroling Central and Southwest Fresno the last two weekends.Under the ordinance, anyone under 18 is not allowed to be loitering or hanging out after 10 p.m.Police say the renewed crackdown is an effort to keep kids safe."Just letting them know being out.... To get the parents back involved," said Fresno Police Department's Lt. Mark Hudson.Under the Fresno City Ordinance, the kids can be cited with a misdemeanor. But officers tell us, in these four cases, the juveniles were dropped off, got counseling, and were released.