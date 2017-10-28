Fresno City's curfew law seems to be working

EMBED </>More Videos

Under the ordinance, anyone under 18 is not allowed to be loitering or hanging out after 10 p.m. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police say an effort to keep kids from violating the city's curfew law appears to be working.

Officers picked up just 4 minors from the streets while patroling Central and Southwest Fresno the last two weekends.

Under the ordinance, anyone under 18 is not allowed to be loitering or hanging out after 10 p.m.

Police say the renewed crackdown is an effort to keep kids safe.

"Just letting them know being out.... To get the parents back involved," said Fresno Police Department's Lt. Mark Hudson.

Under the Fresno City Ordinance, the kids can be cited with a misdemeanor. But officers tell us, in these four cases, the juveniles were dropped off, got counseling, and were released.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
curfewfresno police departmentFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
House fire in Prather near Hwy 168 & Mallard Meadows
Astros' Gurriel avoids World Series suspension
43rd Annual ClovisFest and hot air balloon fun fly
Tulare Regional Medical Center's board of directors voted to pull its license with the state
Sanger superintendent's request for early contract termination is still undecided
SUGAR RUSH: 8-year-old in Visalia with cerebral palsy receives "Wreck-it Ralph" inspired wheelchair
Yosemite High School is preparing to welcome a member of their family back onto the field
Arrested for having a hand gun in the car with an infant, she's now eligible for bail
Show More
Lucky family to get a new home in partnership between Habitat for Humanity and FCC
Merced doctor finally home after spending weeks helping hurricane victims
Fresno's rental housing inspection plan delayed
Sex offender's appearance at North Fresno church has pastor requesting restraining order
Trump responds to Tom Steyer urging impeachment
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Sanger superintendent's request for early contract termination is still undecided
Tulare Regional Medical Center's board of directors voted to pull its license with the state
"Skream" for a good cause
More Video