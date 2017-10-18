Fresno County leaders beefing up security measures downtown

Security is getting tighter at the Fresno County Plaza building. On Wednesday, officials introduced metal detectors and new procedures for everyone who enters the downtown structure."The county takes security very seriously. We want to make sure the public and our employees are protected," said Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig.Now anyone who enters the lobby will go through a metal detector and their belongings can be searched by Fresno County security screeners.Officials also closed one of the entrances of the building.According to Magsig, the increased security was needed following recent incidents involving firearms in downtown Fresno and across the country."With the things that happened last year and the shooting at the jail and individuals who had firearms here in downtown Fresno, different events that prompted us to some additional security measures," said Magsig.The building is home to ten different county agencies, including the DA's office and public works."Hundreds of county employees report here day in and day out and the public is constantly working with the department of public works processing applications for construction projects or road projects," said Magsig.The new security features are part of a broader range of measures the county is taking to keep employees and the general public safe."Downtown Fresno, where the county maintains the park area there are a number of security cameras that have been installed," said Magsig."As people come and go from county facilities odds are we have the ability to watch what's happening moment by moment," said Magsig.