FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Fresno felon turned social media darling is out of jail after pleading guilty

EMBED </>More Videos

Ponce appeared bashful in front of cameras as she ran from the Fresno County jail Wednesday.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Mirella Ponce appeared bashful in front of cameras as she ran from the Fresno County jail Wednesday.

Her demeanor was in stark contrast to the last time she posed for the camera --booking photo that turned her into a social media sensation.

"Oh my god, can you all get out of my face."

At first, Ponce did not want to talk. Fresno Police arrested her last month for possession of a loaded gun while traveling with her baby and two other gang members. She took a deal, pleading guilty to a single felony while three other charges were dropped.

"Being in there opened my eyes. It was only a week and two days but that week and two days felt like years and years, it felt like hell."

When Ponce finally opened up to us, she sounded remorseful. She says her focus now is less on fame and more on becoming a better mother.

"It wasn't like I was going to do a drive-by, it was a friend's birthday, we were going to celebrate, but I made the mistake to carry my daughter and my gun at the same time, but she wasn't in any danger, I wouldn't do it again."

Ponce's mugshot quickly gained her the name hot felon online. Her picture had more than 5,000 Facebook shares--some commenters, even offered to pay her bail. Although no one actually went that far.

"I'm a mother of two, twenty at that, to have your mugshot blasted everywhere that's pretty embarrassing."

Ponce says she is hoping this is a turning point. Already there are talks about a possible modeling career, posing for a different kind of camera.

"My mom has always told me, oh you are so beautiful why are you doing bad things, you could try to pursue a career like that, it's crazy this is what it took for me to learn my lesson."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fresno police departmentchild endangermentFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Family rift could mean stronger case against man accused of murder, escaping Fresno police
Halloween patrols
Former Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster is not getting an acquittal, or a new trial
Sex offender's appearance at North Fresno church has pastor requesting restraining order
More fresno police department
Top Stories
Astros beat Dodgers in game 7: Win first World Series title
Students and faculty at Ahwanhee Middle School honor their beloved coach as a retirement surprise
Family rift could mean stronger case against man accused of murder, escaping Fresno police
State of Education Luncheon Raises 35k for Scholarships
NYC terror suspect planned bigger attack involving Brooklyn Bridge
Tulare County dairies join first of its kind renewable energy project
Fresno's catholic bishop sweating out game 7 of the World Series with fellow fans at Fresno State
Gas tax increase to pay for road repairs and maintenance statewide
Show More
Mariposa County crews preparing for possible flash flooding
Family receives peace after judge sentenced their father's murderer to 50 years in prison
President of the Philippines sends student a special message
Jury finds Eladio Zambrano guilty for the shooting and killing of his brother's girlfriend
How new gas taxes could affect businesses
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Students and faculty at Ahwanhee Middle School honor their beloved coach as a retirement surprise
Jury finds Eladio Zambrano guilty for the shooting and killing of his brother's girlfriend
Family rift could mean stronger case against man accused of murder, escaping Fresno police
More Video