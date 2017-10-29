Fresno man could win big on the ABC show The Toy Box

Doyle Perry is the inventor of Archipelagolf. It is a portable golf game that you can play in the comfort of your own home. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
Making something out of nothing, that is what a Fresno man did and Sunday he could make it big on the ABC show The Toy Box.

Doyle Perry is the inventor of Archipelagolf. It is a portable golf game that you can play in the comfort of your own home.

Nearly seven years ago the landscaper turned his idea into a reality and now he has gotten the chance to go on ABC's The Toy Box where designers put their toys before a group of kid judges.

At the end of the season, one designer will win the ultimate prize -- 100 thousand dollars and a contract with Mattel to bring their toy to life and on the shelves of Toys "R" US.
