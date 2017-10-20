MURDER

Fresno man faces multiple felonies after killing his brother's girlfriend

EMBED </>More Videos

Someone whose desire to build a stronger relationship with her boyfriend ended up costing her her life. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The trial against Eladio Zambrano is as convoluted as the relationships involved.

He is accused of killing 23-year-old Sierra Berg, his brother's girlfriend back in April.

"Careful fingerprint analysis was done on the shotgun, the defendant's fingerprints were on the shotgun," said the Prosecutor Gabriel Brickey.

On the first day of opening arguments, both the prosecution and defense had trouble summoning witnesses, one of them being the father of Berg's child.

Prosecutors say problems began when Berg stole the father's car keys prompting him to show up at the boyfriend's house.

Zambrano was the only one home and the defense says he felt threatened.

"He did not find that car, he found the defendant, he pulled a knife on the defendant," said Defense Attorney Lunden Lundahl.

Later that night as Berg drove back to her boyfriend's house. Police say the suspect shot her twice.

The prosecution and defense have different explanations as to why.

"You will hear there was communication from Sierra saying--oh, I'm coming over you can't stop me, and if you think last time was something, just wait till this time,'" said Lundahl.

"Being in love with this defendant's brother cost Sierra Berg her life, this defendant did not like his brother's girlfriend and he murdered her," said Brickey.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murdertrialinvestigation
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MURDER
Dos Palos woman says a calling from a satanic practice led her to stab her mother to death
Suspects accused of killing a Fresno barber pleaded 'not guilty' in court
Video shows suspects firing rifles during carjacking in Texas
Fresno man is caught in the wrong place at the wrong time
More murder
Top Stories
One person injured in shooting in parking lot of Northeast Fresno business
Family of murdered Hanford man brace for killer's parole hearing
Casa de Tamales in Downtown Fresno re-opening its doors after six months
Lights out for several schools in Fresno after overnight rain caused outages
New charter school opens with the purpose of getting students straight into tech
Gunshot wounds found on bodies identified as missing hikers in Joshua Tree
Valley project underway to document and archive Latino history
Shelter in place lifted after gas leak near Bullard High capped
Show More
Charred body found near scene of Mount Wilson fire
Get ready to pay an additional 12 cents a gallon at the pump in California
Man accused of vandalizing Fulton Street signs wont be arraigned until 2018
Rain led to power outages across the Valley
World Series 2017: Ticket prices soar in seller's market
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
One person injured in shooting in parking lot of Northeast Fresno business
Lights out for several schools in Fresno after overnight rain caused outages
Loneliness in Middle-Aged Men
More Video