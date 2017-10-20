Fresno man faces multiple felonies after killing his brother's girlfriend

The trial against Eladio Zambrano is as convoluted as the relationships involved.He is accused of killing 23-year-old Sierra Berg, his brother's girlfriend back in April."Careful fingerprint analysis was done on the shotgun, the defendant's fingerprints were on the shotgun," said the Prosecutor Gabriel Brickey.On the first day of opening arguments, both the prosecution and defense had trouble summoning witnesses, one of them being the father of Berg's child.Prosecutors say problems began when Berg stole the father's car keys prompting him to show up at the boyfriend's house.Zambrano was the only one home and the defense says he felt threatened."He did not find that car, he found the defendant, he pulled a knife on the defendant," said Defense Attorney Lunden Lundahl.Later that night as Berg drove back to her boyfriend's house. Police say the suspect shot her twice.The prosecution and defense have different explanations as to why."You will hear there was communication from Sierra saying--oh, I'm coming over you can't stop me, and if you think last time was something, just wait till this time,'" said Lundahl."Being in love with this defendant's brother cost Sierra Berg her life, this defendant did not like his brother's girlfriend and he murdered her," said Brickey.