DRIVE BY SHOOTING

Fresno man is caught in the wrong place at the wrong time

EMBED </>More Videos

In a city where candlelight vigils happen all too often and death can easily become another number. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In a city where candlelight vigils happen all too often and death can easily become another number.

"He wasn't a statistic to us."

Rahman Newsome will be remembered for much more.

"He said OK mom, I'm going to do that. I'm going to be something, you watch. That's how I know, my son didn't deserve this," said Gloria Newsome.

Rahman was walking home last Friday when a drive-by shooter gunned him down in Central Fresno.

Shawn Riggins remembers hoping it was not one of his students.

"It was a shock, it was a dagger to the heart," said Riggins.

Riggins oversees the Fresno EOC local conservation corps, where Rahman not only volunteered but was also completing high school. The 21-year-old was set to graduate in December.

"I did not want this city to just open up the Fresno Bee and say OK someone else was killed in the south part of Fresno. I want them to see we lost a future leader in the city," said Riggins.

Hours before his murder, Rahman submitted a college essay. Optimistic about his future, describing his desire to one day open his own business.

"He was on his way to success, and he was stopped, he was cut short, for no reason at all," said Newsome.

Long after the lights they hold go out -- friends say their memory of Rahman will never fade.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murderfatal shootingdrive by shootingFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DRIVE BY SHOOTING
1 killed, 2 wounded in NW Fresno drive-by shooting
Shoot out in Southwest Fresno leaves 7 injured
Man wounded in Central Fresno drive-by shooting
VIDEO | Kingsburg Police search for suspects in overnight drive-by shooting
More drive by shooting
Top Stories
AB 326 requires salon professionals to recognize signs of domestic violence and abuse
New bill requires bartenders to receive training to help reduce drunk driving accidents
Authorities released the name of the suspect shot and killed by Atwater police
Former Fresno Adventist Academy teacher arrested on child molestation charges
Former president of Mexico spoke out against the border wall and trumps anti trade agenda
Suspects accused of killing a Fresno barber pleaded 'not guilty' in court
Palmdale boy was forced to eat cat feces, brother testifies
Higher Ed: University offers marijuana degree
Show More
Police say the suspect in a Maryland office park shooting where 3 people were killed has been apprehended
Charred remains at Clovis shopping center, investigators look for clues
Lindsay High School student dies in crash on 'Todds Hill'
Fresno County leaders beefing up security measures downtown
Career tech expo draws in thousands of high school students
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
AB 326 requires salon professionals to recognize signs of domestic violence and abuse
New bill requires bartenders to receive training to help reduce drunk driving accidents
Authorities released the name of the suspect shot and killed by Atwater police
More Video