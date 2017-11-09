STARBUCKS

Fresno man who made national headlines for his Starbucks attack tells his side of the story

EMBED </>More Videos

Ryan Flores said he never intended for this robbery to end in violence. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Ryan Flores said he never intended for this robbery to end in violence. He described to jurors what happened when his plan was foiled after another customer stepped in to stop the crime.

"Kid barely had any diapers. He needed rash cream, low on food, I had five bucks to my name, less than a quarter tank of gas," said Flores.

He described why after driving around for close to 30 minutes he decided to rob a Starbucks in July.

"When I drove up and looked through the window and it looked like there to be nobody in there."

On the stand, Flores admitted his desperation did not justify his actions. He says he did not expect anyone to get hurt during the holdup and was shocked when he was hit from behind by a chair from a Good Samaritan.

EMBED More News Videos

He described why after driving around for close to 30 minutes he decided to rob a Starbucks in July.



"At that point, when I had the gun and the knife in my right hand, I was struck."

His plan fell apart right after he told the barista to give him the money.

"When I get stuck you know I tense up and I'm trying to figure what's going on."

Step by step, the self-admitted would be robber then describes wrestling with the Samaritan, Cregg Jerri. During the confrontation, he said he passed up several opportunities to stab him.

"I, I, I, I don't want to hurt nobody. I don't want to stab nobody, that wasn't my intention."

Flores said he wanted to concede and quit after four to five blows. He claimed he was seriously injured and received a concussion and stab wounds after the tables were turned on him.

Under questioning by the prosecutor, he was asked whether he wore a Transformers mask to conceal his identity and if he was waving the gun when he walked into the coffee shop. He confirmed those details were accurate.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
starbucksattackgood samaritanFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STARBUCKS
Good Samaritan who broke up Fresno Starbucks robbery tells his story publicly for first time
Starbucks robbery suspect charged
Starbucks releases a color-it-in-yourself holiday cup
Trial time for accused robber upended by Good Samaritan in dramatic video
More starbucks
Top Stories
Plan set forth to look into establishing senior center in Fresno
Several Fresno businesses hit by Americans with Disabilities lawsuits
Local college paying tribute to Veterans by inspiring a career path
'I regret that I am not president': Biden
California cracking down on use of pesticides near schools and daycare centers
Sexually violent predator released and now living in Fresno County, Sheriff's Office says
What is the Pie Face challenge?
Fresno State professor to pay $17K and undergo training after censoring students' pro-life messages
Show More
Sorry adult humans, new study says people are more sympathetic to dogs of any age than you
Police search for woman caught on video abandoning 9 puppies in Madera
Report: 5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Man responsible for plowing into woman in Vallarta parking lot received his punishment
Thieves targeting homes and businesses for surveillance cameras newest crime trend in Fresno
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Plan set forth to look into establishing senior center in Fresno
Local college paying tribute to Veterans by inspiring a career path
Several Fresno businesses hit by Americans with Disabilities lawsuits
More Video