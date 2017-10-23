Fresno middle school comes together to help the victims of the Mexico earthquake

When powerful earthquakes shook Mexico in September, it left hundreds dead and a trail of damage. The tragic images hit home for Fresno middle school student Daisy Gonzales."It made me sad, scary because what I was like what would happen if that was me losing my mom, my dad, someone that I really love," said Gonzales.On Monday, Daisy was recognized in front of her school at Sequoia Middle School for raising more than 600 dollars for victims.While her family in Mexico was not hurt in the quake, the tragedy motivated her to act and ask students to help."They need help they need food water, somewhere to stay and I was like donate something because what if that was you," said Gonzales.Daisy joined forces with her teacher Lisa Milazzo to turn her idea into a fundraising effort. They made a video and showed it across the school."But everyone was willing to donate whatever they could and help out in the smallest of ways. So it was really a bonding moment for everyone to come together as a school and do something to help others," said Milazzo.All of those dollars added up to more than $600 and was donated to the Red Cross."Help the people who are displaced and give them food and shelter, whatever that they may need," said Red Cross Board Member Lisa Condoian.Many adults were inspired by the middle school student."Something that I learned was that you're never too young to care about others and try to make something happen," said Milazzio.An effort that will now help victims a country away, as they rebuild their lives from the damage.Daisy says her fundraising effort has inspired her to start a service club. 15 students have joined and they are looking forward to serving their community.