FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Fresno Police arrest 4 of the suspects from PRK Arms burglary in Modesto

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police have made a couple of arrests after 50 weapons were stolen from an East Central Fresno gun shop last month.

Police say they recovered some of the weapons and arrested four of the suspects from that burglary at PRK Arms.


Surveillance video from the crime scene showed a two-toned ford excursion and possibly a Jetta or Altima used by the suspects.

Earlier today in Modesto, Fresno Police worked with several other agencies to arrest four of the suspects involved. They were also able to recover three of the stolen weapons.

There are still two suspects outstanding, and even more alarming 47 handguns and rifles that are still missing.
