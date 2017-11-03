MURDER

Fresno Police searching for gunman responsible for killing father of 11 children

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Police say Ernie Gonzalez Junior was gunned down in the middle of the day. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police say Ernie Gonzalez Junior was gunned down in the middle of the day at a place he should have been safe.

"He was actually standing in front of where he resides. He was loved by many members of the community and the neighborhood that he lived in and he is survived by 11 children," said Sgt. Andre Benson.

Investigators say Gonzalez and his friend Shedrick Brown were both left with nowhere to run and no time to get away. Gonzalez died trying to dodge bullets from an assault rifle. Brown was shot in the head- but survived.

Detectives believe two cars were involved in the deadly shooting. Still photos taken from surveillance video shows a Pontiac Aztek SUV and a black Sedan that officers are working to find.

Many neighbors told said Gonzalez was generous and well liked. His death shocked several neighbors. Officers believe this was no random crime and Gonzalez was the target.

Over the past four months investigators have developed the motive, but they are not releasing it yet. They also have a good idea of who was involved in the homicide.

"At this time we do have people of interest in this case. We know that we have one suspect responsible for the actual shooting but we know that he was accompanied by at least two other individuals."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murderfresno police departmentFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MURDER
Family rift could mean stronger case against man accused of murder, escaping Fresno Police
Family receives peace after judge sentenced their father's murderer to 50 years in prison
Man sentenced to 50 years to life for murdering Merced taxi cab driver
The jury is now deliberating the fate of a man on trial for shooting and killing his brother's girlfriend
More murder
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued in abduction of 1-month old child from Fort Tejon
Police made an arrest and seized almost 1,000 marijuana plants at a home in Los Banos
Potential flash flood warning this weekend for Tulare County
Registered sex offender sentenced to 16 years in prison for attempted kidnapping
Actor Brad Bufanda dead after jumping from LA building
VIDEO: New furniture set delivered safely to front porch, then a suspect stepped in
Thieves in San Francisco steal 300 iPhone X's out of UPS truck
What is the green mile?
Show More
Judge rules that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for walking off his Afghanistan post
Officers still searching for 2 of the suspects accused in a massive gun store burglary
Californians who attended Route 91 are eligible for victim relief funds from both California and Nevada
San Joaquin River Conservancy to choose best point of access to new trail
Yosemite Park visitors to see extra road closures over the weekend
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Police made an arrest and seized almost 1,000 marijuana plants at a home in Los Banos
Registered sex offender sentenced to 16 years in prison for attempted kidnapping
Potential flash flood warning this weekend for Tulare County
More Video