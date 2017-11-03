Fresno Police searching for gunman responsible for killing father of 11 children

Fresno Police say Ernie Gonzalez Junior was gunned down in the middle of the day at a place he should have been safe."He was actually standing in front of where he resides. He was loved by many members of the community and the neighborhood that he lived in and he is survived by 11 children," said Sgt. Andre Benson.Investigators say Gonzalez and his friend Shedrick Brown were both left with nowhere to run and no time to get away. Gonzalez died trying to dodge bullets from an assault rifle. Brown was shot in the head- but survived.Detectives believe two cars were involved in the deadly shooting. Still photos taken from surveillance video shows a Pontiac Aztek SUV and a black Sedan that officers are working to find.Many neighbors told said Gonzalez was generous and well liked. His death shocked several neighbors. Officers believe this was no random crime and Gonzalez was the target.Over the past four months investigators have developed the motive, but they are not releasing it yet. They also have a good idea of who was involved in the homicide."At this time we do have people of interest in this case. We know that we have one suspect responsible for the actual shooting but we know that he was accompanied by at least two other individuals."