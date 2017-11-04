Fresno Unified is preparing for a possible teacher's strike

Fresno Unified is gearing up for a possible teachers strike by training substitute teachers this weekend.More than three thousand teachers could go on strike this month as they bargain for smaller class sizes, better salaries and benefits, and classroom safety.The school district says it is made its best offer and the teachers rejected it, so they will go to a fact-finding panel next week.After that, the teachers can strike.The district is trying to prepare a couple thousand substitute teachers, and offering them $500 a day, which is about four times their usual pay.They are conducting training today at McLane High School and they expect more than 200 potential subs to show up.