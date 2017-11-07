FRESNO

Fresno Unified teacher arrested on sexual battery indictment out of Tennessee

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Authorities have arrested a Fresno Unified teacher on a warrant out of Nashville, Tennessee.

Janai Smothers was arrested on Monday at McLane High School on a Nashville grand jury indictment charging her with sexual battery by an authority figure.

Smothers formerly worked at Maplewood High School in Tennessee.

Officers in the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department determined that Smothers was likely in Fresno and requested that authorities there attempt to locate her.

Authorities said the indictment alleges Smothers had unlawful physical contact at Maplewood High with a teenage female student during the 2015 to 2016 school year.

Officials said that Smothers return to Nashville is pending a California court proceedings.

