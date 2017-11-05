Gang members are in custody after being found with a stolen vehicle

Three gang members are in police custody after Fresno Police found them in possession of a stolen car from Hanford.Officials say they found three suspects loitering around the parked vehicle.Damone Smith, a 23-year-old Corcoran resident, and known gang member was arrested for being in possession of the vehicle.Smith is already on probation for possessing another stolen vehicle.The two other suspects were arrested on unrelated felony charges. All three were booked into the Fresno County Jail.