Gunfire strikes apartment complex near Fresno State

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Village Apartments on Shaw Avenue and 9th Street. Police responded after 10 to 12 shots were heard in the area. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno police are investigating an afternoon shooting near Bulldog Stadium.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Village Apartments on Shaw Avenue and 9th Street. Police responded after 10 to 12 shots were heard in the area.

When officers arrived, they found the front door and a side bedroom window of a unit were struck several times. A 23-year-old was in that bedroom at the time of the shooting but wasn't injured.

Police are working with witnesses who reported the shooter was African American who took off in a Chevy Malibu immediately after the gunfire.

They also reported seeing more than one person involved.
