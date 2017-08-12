Gunfire strikes apartment complex near Fresno State

Fresno police are investigating an afternoon shooting near Bulldog Stadium.It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Village Apartments on Shaw Avenue and 9th Street. Police responded after 10 to 12 shots were heard in the area.When officers arrived, they found the front door and a side bedroom window of a unit were struck several times. A 23-year-old was in that bedroom at the time of the shooting but wasn't injured.Police are working with witnesses who reported the shooter was African American who took off in a Chevy Malibu immediately after the gunfire.They also reported seeing more than one person involved.