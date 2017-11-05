TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING

Gunman opens fire in church near San Antonio, killing 26 people

26 killed, including kids, in deadliest shooting in TX history. (KFSN)

A shooter dressed in all black and wearing tactical type gear entered a church Sunday and opened fire.

A vigil is held Sunday night for the victims of the deadliest church mass shooting in modern U.S. History.

The tragedy unleashing a massive response from first responders and residents of this small town of about 650 people - about 35 miles southeast of San Antonio.

"The second we knew what was going on, we just ran here to help as much as we could," said resident, Kevin Jordan.

Families in tears outside the first Baptist church, waiting to hear about loved ones, praying for their safety.

"If there is anybody who died here we know that they are in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ right now," said
Pastor Paul Buford.

State and federal law enforcement officials say, Devin Kelley of New Braunfels, Texas, walked into the first Baptist church -- firing his rifle, killing innocent churchgoers in the middle of Sunday mass.

Martin Freeman, Texas Dept. of Public Safety said, "As he exited the church a local resident grabbed his rifle and engaged that suspect."

That resident enlisted the help of another local man after Kelley fled the scene in his car.

A short while later the shooter crashed the car and was found dead from a gunshot wound.

"At this time we don't know if it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if he was shot by the local resident," said Freeman.

President Trump, traveling in Japan, reacting to the news said, "Our hearts are broken."

Among the many victims 14-year-old Annabelle Renee Pomeroy. Her father, the church pastor, was out of town in Oklahoma at the time of the shooting.

Frank Pomery says he wants the world to know his daughter was "one very beautiful special child."

President Trump has ordered flags be flown at half-staff until Thursday in honor of the shooting victims.
