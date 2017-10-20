CALIFORNIA

Gunshot wounds found on bodies identified as missing hikers in Joshua Tree

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators said they believe Joseph Orbeso shot Rachel Nguyen, then shot himself. (Provided)

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. --
The bodies of two missing hikers found Sunday in Joshua Tree National Park had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, according to the San Bernardino County Coroner's Department.

Rachel Nguyen, 20, and Joseph Orbeso, 22, both of Orange County, had been missing since July and were identified by the coroner after their bodies were located far north of the Maze Loop Trailhead inside the park.

Investigators said based on evidence located at the scene, they believe Orbeso shot Nguyen, then shot himself.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said "suspicious circumstances" and "visible injuries to the decedents," led them to request that detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division Homicide Detail respond to the location.

"The investigation into Orbeso's actions remain under investigation," sheriff's officials said in a press release.

The two bodies were found embracing one another by a search and rescue group, which included Orbeso's father, Gilbert Orbeso.

MORE: Bodies, believed to be SoCal hikers, found embracing one another at Joshua Tree

Gilbert Orbeso has been tirelessly searching through Joshua Tree National Park. His son and Nguyen, his son's girlfriend, were first reported missing back in July.

The heart-wrenching discovery Sunday stirred up both pain and relief.

"I feel that we have closure and we know we found them. That was our main goal was to find them... Hope they can rest in peace now," Gilbert Orbeso said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing personcalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Get ready to pay an additional 12 cents a gallon at the pump in California
After fires, Senator says PG&E might need to be dissolved
Estimated California wildfire losses top $1 billion, insurance commissioner says
Some evacuations lifted for Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire
More california
Top Stories
One person injured in shooting in parking lot of Northeast Fresno business
Shelter in place lifted after gas leak near Bullard High capped
Get ready to pay an additional 12 cents a gallon at the pump in California
Man accused of vandalizing Fulton Street signs wont be arraigned until 2018
Rain led to power outages across the Valley
World Series 2017: Ticket prices soar in seller's market
Dos Palos woman says a calling from a satanic practice led her to stab her mother to death
Black protester hugs self-described Nazi
Show More
Fresno activist accused of vandalizing Fulton Street days before grand opening
Man arrested in front of Southwest Fresno Burger King for selling guns
Teacher hit in the face with brick after dispute, police say
Police search for suspects connected to burglary of Central Fresno store
Former Valley teacher arrested for child molestation
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Shelter in place lifted after gas leak near Bullard High capped
Man accused of vandalizing Fulton Street signs wont be arraigned until 2018
Rain led to power outages across the Valley
More Video