Hanford Police searching for suspects who vandalized cars

Early morning, last Thursday, police say several people in Hanford took a bat-like object to 20 cars, smashing in windshields and in some cases--causing thousands of dollars in damages."I took an additional report with one mirror and several of them have damaged hoods and a pillars as well," Daniel Todd, police officer.The Hanford Police Department says the suspects targeted cars in the northeast and southwest areas of Hanford in residential neighborhoods. Officers have reports of two separate cars and descriptions of vehicles the suspects could have been in."A silver hatchback sedan possibly Honda Civic, that was the case on south side of town, for case on north side of town we have a green possibly mid 90s model ford thunderbird," Todd said.Police say it does not appear anything is being stolen from the cars, but now the car vandal victims are left to clean up the mess and pay the price."What is strange about it though, is it's on two opposite ends of town so it kind of leads us to believe it could be two groups," Todd said.