RECALL

9Lives, Special Kitty cat food recalled for low vitamin B1 levels
EMBED </>More News Videos

If you have a cat, you need to pay attention!

ORRVILLE, OH --
The J.M. Smucker Company announced a limited voluntary recall on certain lots of 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty canned cat food after it was found to contain possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).

A quality assurance team discovered the issue while reviewing productions records, according to the company.

So far, no animals have become sick as a result of the thiamine.

The affected product was sold in stores from Dec. 20, 2016 to Jan. 3, 2017.
You can check to see if your cat food is affected by checking the FDA's website

Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a Vitamin B1 deficiency, gastrointestinal or neurological symptoms, decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting and weight loss.
Related Topics:
healthproduct recallsrecallpet healthfoodcatsu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RECALL
Cuisinart recall due to laceration hazard
Jets' Brandon Marshall: Pain pills killed memories of 3-TD game
Ford recalls 680,000 cars; seat belts may not hold in crash
Sabra recalls hummus amid listeria contamination fears
More recall
HEALTH & FITNESS
Cologuard: Non-Invasive Home Test for Colon Cancer
Perfect abs for the New Year
PHOTOS: Horrors of methamphetamine abuse
New business aimed at helping you keep your fitness goals opens in downtown Visalia
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man arrested for car burglary in Central Fresno
2 suspects arrested accused of deadly stabbing in Merced last year
Convicted murder Charles Manson still drawing public interest
4 in custody after police find apparent torture video
65 students taken to hospital after bus flipped over in ditch
Officials telling Valley residents to be prepared as heavy rain causing road closures
Macy's to close 68 stores, cut 10,000 jobs amid weak sales
Show More
Several roads closed in Mariposa County due to flooding
Large storm hits Central California
Raiders to start Connor Cook at QB against Texans
Car overturns in Visalia injury crash
Adult man shot at Juvenile Justice Center in Fresno County
More News
Top Video
4 in custody after police find apparent torture video
Pistol-packing Texas grandma scares off armed intruder
Series of storms having positive impact on local ski equipment retailers
Officials telling Valley residents to be prepared as heavy rain causing road closures
More Video