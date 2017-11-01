ACA and Covered California enrollment opens

It is sign up season for the Affordable Care Act, but it's facing challenges as the Trump administration is promising to make big changes to the health insurance program.Many people already faced fewer choices and higher premiums and now President Trump's decision to cancel a subsidy to insurers, that lowers consumer costs, is pushing premiums even higher.Open enrollment starts November 1st for ACA and ends December 15th in most states. It is a sign-up period six weeks shorter than last years.Covered California's open enrollment starts November 1st as well and officials say some policies are cheaper than last year and people can still be fined for being uninsured when tax season rolls around.