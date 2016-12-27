HEALTH & FITNESS

Age Prevention Specialist - Optimal Medical Group

Discover the power of medically based restorative medicine and age management and achieve your optimal health.
Optimal Medical Group
Restorative and age management medicine is now available in the Central Valley. You no longer need to travel to Beverly Hills or San Francisco to receive this medical treatment.

WITH THE RIGHT TREATMENT, YOU CAN ACTUALLY REVERSE THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF AGING.



Restorative and age management medicine is a proactive, preventative approach to healthcare for people at any age focusing on preservation of optimal human function. We strive to improve your quality of life by making every effort to correct the process of aging prior to the onset of
degenerative disease. This growing medical specialty is dedicated to optimizing the body's biochemical and hormonal balance thereby slowing the aging process.

By optimizing function in the five main areas which are MIND, BODY, HORMONES, NUTRITION and TOXIN REMOVAL, many disease states improve and

can actually reverse making the you feel and look better. Any imbalance in these key areas can cause many common symptoms and diseases. An imbalance is defined as being out of optimal range, therefore, we look beyond "normal ranges" for interpretations in our testing.

Take Control of Your Overall Health for a Better Future

Dr. Juan Chavez and Dr. Mireles-Chavez have been practicing medicine for over 15 years in the Fresno, California area in the private and hospital based setting. Both have developed a deep appreciation for the need for preventative and restorative age management medicine based on proven evidence based medical research that includes balancing the whole body including nutrition, exercise and hormone optimization. Together with our fitness trainer, Chase Bunch, we tailor plans to help you achieve your optimal health. We practice these same strategies and plans in our own lives and have seen a remarkable difference in our overall health and that of our families.

