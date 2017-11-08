HEALTH WATCH

Aspirin, traditional prescription for patients with heart disease

By
Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans. Nearly half of all adults have risk factors.

For years, Aspirin has been prescribed as prevention for those with a history of heart disease. It prevents blood from clotting. But now, a new study casts some doubt on years of conventional wisdom.

Interventional cardiologist, Anthony Bavry, and his colleagues examined health histories from 33,000 patients with hardening of the arteries. In patients who had suffered a heart attack or stroke, they found aspirin was helpful. But, in patients with hardening of the arteries but no prior heart attacks, the Aspirin had no benefits.

"In those patients, it's always been assumed that aspirin was beneficial and it's widely recommended as well from our practice guidelines," said Anthony Barvy.

Doctor Bavry says patients should still take aspirin if they suspect they are having a heart attack or stroke. But, he says patients with hardened arteries and no heart attack history should talk to their doctors about aspirin's benefits and risks.

"There is risk. Aspirin is associated with bleeding. Oftentimes, in the form of gastrointestinal bleeding," said Barvy.

So, for some cardiac patients, the best prevention may still be the hardest, not a little white pill, but a change in diet and exercise.
