Bad air quality and high temperatures have health experts warning Valley residents

You don't have to be a scientist to know it is getting warmer, but what we all need to pay attention to is the effect the summer like temperatures have on our air quality. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
You don't have to be a scientist to know it is getting warmer, but what we all need to pay attention to is the effect the summer like temperatures have on our air quality.

Think about all the cars and trucks on the road this time of year emitting chemical compounds into the atmosphere, then comes the extreme heat and it is the perfect mixture to essentially cook the air and anything that's lingering within it.

"Typically when the temperatures rise we can expect the ozone to rise as well, and that's currently what we're seeing have a high pressure and that's creating stagnate conditions, and that ozone begins to form once temperatures are on the rise," said Cassandra Melching, San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

Ozone makes breathing difficult for those with respiratory conditions or heart problems, but can also make healthy people more susceptible to the same infections. So what should we do to minimize the risk?

"Unfortunately ozone you can't see, and that's what makes it so scary. You can feel dizzy, light headed, you might get a dry throat, coughing, wheezing, all signs you don't want to ignore," said Melching.

Experts recommend staying inside with the windows closed if the air quality is bad. Try and limit your time outside-- ozone levels tend to be lower in the morning. Also, when you do head outdoors stay as far as you can away from heavily trafficked roads and do not forget the sunscreen.

Other tips include carpooling, grouping your errands together, and try to avoid idling your car-- all things that can help our air quality when the mercury rises.
